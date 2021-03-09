Israeli Group to Deliver Chemical-Free Water Supply to UAE

QS Monitor, a Masdar Tech Park company focused on food and water safety, has partnered with Israeli group Elgressy Engineering Services, a pioneer in electrochemical water disinfection and treatment, to deliver safer chemical-free water supply to the UAE.

Established in 1987, Elgressy is a leader in chemical-free water and wastewater treatment technologies with thousands of installations across the world.

The partnership will bring validated and innovative water treatment and cooling solutions benefitting the UAE’s industry and society, said a senior official.

"We see ecological water treatment as a responsibility and obligation and we are proud to have innovated a safe solution which utilises advanced chemical and electrical engineering techniques as a viable and much safer alternative to chemical dosing," remarked its Founder and Owner Gaby Elgressy.

"It is a great honour to partner with QS Monitor to bring our technologies to the UAE, where local water is a scarce resource and awareness is high of environmental and safety practices," he added.

QS Monitor is focused on cutting waste in food and water throughout the supply chain, while achieving higher output and controlling water and soil contamination, said Burak Karapinar, the founder and managing director of QS Monitor.

"Elgressy’s innovative technology for water treatment and water saving is chemical-free whilst eliminating contamination – exactly what the UAE market needs," he added.