Israel Obstructs Efforts of Jordan, Palestine Trade
Jordan’s efforts to enhance trade with Palestine faces obstacles by Israeli occupation authorities attempting to keep the Palestinian market under Israeli control. (Shutterstock)
Jordan’s efforts to enhance trade with Palestine faces obstacles by Israeli occupation authorities attempting to keep the Palestinian market under Israeli control, businesspeople told the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Palestine is considered a “goldmine” for Israel, with Israeli trade volume with Palestine estimated to reach $5 billion a year, according to Petra.
Read More
Jordan's Foreign Aid at $1.09 Billion
Jordan to Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Migrant Workers
Chairman of the Jordanian-Palestinian Business Forum, Nazmi Atmeh pointed out that the Paris Protocol, which has not been reviewed since 1994, is the largest obstacle in trade between Jordan and Palestine.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
RELATED ARTICLES
- King Abdullah calls for intensified efforts in Palestine-Israel peace talks
- Jordan's King Asserts Need to Exert ‘All Efforts’ to Restart Mideast Talks
- Jordan king calls off Palestine visit
- Jordan king urges Bush to step up peace efforts as Arab envoys arrive in Israel
- Who said peace is dead? In historic moment, Jordan, Palestine, and Israel come together to save the Dead Sea