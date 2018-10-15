Israel Obstructs Efforts of Jordan, Palestine Trade

Jordan’s efforts to enhance trade with Palestine faces obstacles by Israeli occupation authorities attempting to keep the Palestinian market under Israeli control. (Shutterstock)

Jordan’s efforts to enhance trade with Palestine faces obstacles by Israeli occupation authorities attempting to keep the Palestinian market under Israeli control, businesspeople told the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Palestine is considered a “goldmine” for Israel, with Israeli trade volume with Palestine estimated to reach $5 billion a year, according to Petra.

Chairman of the Jordanian-Palestinian Business Forum, Nazmi Atmeh pointed out that the Paris Protocol, which has not been reviewed since 1994, is the largest obstacle in trade between Jordan and Palestine.