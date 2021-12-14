Israeli Blacklisted NSO Group Mulls Shutdown of Pegasus, Sale of Company

Troubled Israeli technology firm, NSO Group, is considering shutting down its Pegasus unite and selling the entire company, Bloomberg News reported.

According to Bloomberg News, NSO has held talks with several investment funds about moves that include a refinancing or outright sale. The firm is being assisted by advisers from Moelis & Co., and lenders are being assisted by advisers from lawyers at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The potential new owners include two American funds that have discussed taking over the company and shutting down the Pegasus unit. If that happened, the funds would then inject around $200 million in fresh capital to transform Pegasus into strictly defensive cyber security services, and possibly create the Israeli company’s drone technology, the media outlet reported.

It's worth noting that all parties involved declined to comment on the matter.

NSO Group and Pegasus' Controversial History

Last month, NSO Group was added to the US trade blacklist because because it allegedly sold its Pegasus spyware to foreign governments who used it to target government officials, journalists, and human rights activists.

Apple has also took action against the Israeli company by launching a lawsuit against it, and its parent company OSY Technologies for alleged surveillance and targeting of U.S. Apple users with its Pegasus spyware.

It is believed that the shutdown of Pegasus could result in making NSO Group a less valuable company since the unit accounts for about half of NSO’s revenue.