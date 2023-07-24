Israeli stocks, shekel drop on Knesset passing judicial overhaul bill

ALBAWABA – The Tel Aviv, Israeli stock exchange index dropped 1.6 percent late Monday and the shekel lost 0.3 percent of its value against the United States (US) dollar after the Israeli Knesset passed a crucial bill, according to Sky News Arabia.

The bill passed by Knesset is part of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul proposal, which is widely rejected and protested by Israelis, who took to the streets to prevent the bill from passing.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks with Aryeh Deri (L), chairman of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, during a parliament session in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023 - Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

The shekel had already slumped 1.4 percent right ahead of the vote, which passed the bill, according to Bloomberg.

Israeli stocks rose Monday to pare some of the Sunday losses triggered by Netanyahu’s comments, Bloomberg reported, only to slip later in the day on news of the crucial bill passing.