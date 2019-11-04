Italy to Start Working on New Projects With Qatar

The Italian port system is ready to start new forms of cooperation and projects with Qatar in order to attract investments and further strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two countries, Italian Ambassador to Qatar HE Pasquale Salzano said on Sunday.





Speaking on the sidelines of the first edition of ‘Qatar Silk Road Exhibition’ in Doha, the Italian envoy said, “Qatar Silk Road Exhibition 2019 represents an important opportunity to promote the excellence of the Italian port sector in Qatar. Italy excels in ‘making system’ abroad and in presenting cutting-edge technologies and highly efficient port management practices.”

The Qatar Silk Road Exhibition 2019, which opened in Doha on Sunday, hosts an Italian Pavilion of about 84 square meters. The Italian Trade Agency in Doha in collaboration with Invitalia, the Italian national agency for inward investment and economic development, has set up the pavilion to showcase products and services offered by various Italian companies in the management of ports.

“Thanks to the commitment of the Italian Trade Agency and Invitalia, our country is very competitive in this field on the international scene,” the ambassador said.

The Qatar Silk Road Exhibition is aimed at bringing together governmental institutions and private companies to let them share expertise and knowledge and to encourage new partnerships.

“Italy has much to offer in terms of expertise and know-how in the management of ports and freights village services and facilities,” Salzano said.

Italian Ports Association and Unione Interporti Riuniti, the Italian association of freights village, are participating in the expo under the umbrella of the Italian pavilion.

Some of the most important Italian port authorities and freights village such as the Southern Adriatic Ports Authority, the Port Network Authority of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, CePIM Spa – Parma freight village, the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority and the Venice Newport Container and Logistics Spa are also showcasing their products and services at the expo.