Italy's Eni Contemplating Iranian Crude Despite Sanctions

“Eni is examining the ... provisions to see if the decision allows it to consider the use of Iranian crudes for further flexibility in its crude supply system,” the spokesman said, Reuters reported.

The company added it would fully study the measures regarding the ways to use Iranian crude in the time of sanctions.

Read More

Iran Positive No One Can Replace Its Oil Output, Despite Saudi and US Claims

Iran to Domestic Resources to Lessen Sanctions Impact



The United States on Monday restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transport sectors. However, eight importers, namely China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea, have been given waivers to keep buying from Iran.

Eni said it was not present in Iran and that the overall impact of the waiver granted to Italy was marginal for its business.

Italy's biggest oil and gas was involved in the development of several oil and gas projects in Iran before the previous series of US-led sanctions barred international oil corporations from investing in the country.

Eni is also active in exploration and production sector as well as downstream projects, including refining and marketing of petroleum products.