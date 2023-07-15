Jobs in UAE: New opportunities for citizens

ALBAWABA – The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced thousands of jobs in UAE for nationals last week in the healthcare sector, online newspaper Eqtisadona reported Tuesday.

The healthcare regulatory body in Abu Dhabi, has set Emiratisation targets in all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate to provide 5,000 new job opportunities for national cadres, in 2023-2025.

New vacancies include doctors, nursing cadres and allied health professions, as well as administration. Including information technology, human resources, accounting and finance, legal affairs and others.

Noura Khamis al-Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said “the Emiratisation target was implemented in health care facilities in Abu Dhabi, out of our keenness to enable national competencies to contribute to the health care system in a way that enhances its outputs and establishes a competitive knowledge-based economy in the emirate.”

The department will provide support to all facilities to achieve the target and benefit from the “Nafes” initiative and its platform to identify citizens looking for work in the field of health care.

For his part, Ghannam al-Mazrouei, Secretary General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, praised the efforts made by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to raise Emiratisation rates.