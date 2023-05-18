Jordan Gold prices Today Thursday 18 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Jordan today, Thursday, May 18, opened at JOR 1,403.80 per ounce.

24-karat gold rates in Jordan on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Amman stood at JOR 45.23 today, Thursday.

22-karat gold prices in Jordan on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOR 41.61 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Jordan on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOR 39.58 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Amman on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Amman opened at JOR 33.92 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at JOR 1,403.80 ($1,978.57) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.