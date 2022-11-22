Jordan ranks least risky Arab country in Trace Matrix 2022

ALBAWABA - Jordan ranked first among Arab countries in terms of lowest risk of bribery in the Trace Bribery Risk Matrix 2022.

The report was issued by Trace International, a non-profit international business association dedicated to anti-bribery, compliance and good governance. The matrix measures business bribery risk in 194 jurisdictions, territories, autonomous and semi-autonomous regions across four axes, namely business interactions with government, anti-bribery deterrence and enforcement, government and civil service transparency, and capacity for civil society oversight.

According to data for the current year, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Equatorial Guinea, Syria and Venezuela have the highest risks of commercial bribery, while Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark have the lowest risk globally.

Of all Arab countries, Jordan ranked first, with the lowest risk of bribery in the Arab world. It ranked 65 overall.

Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Syria ranked the highest among Arab countries for bribery risk.

Iraq also came in the last rows on the list, ranking number 163. The country, which sits atop one of the largest global oil wells and is battered by widespread official corruption, was also on the bottom of Transparency International corruption index.

In an article entitled "the heist of the century," the Guardian reported on Sunday that $2.5 billion in Iraqi tax revenues were embezzled. It said the brazen-multibillion-dollar plundering of state coffers appears to have been facilitated by some of the highest offices in the country.

Trace International was established in 2001 to monitor anti-bribery, and the Trace Matrix was originally developed in 2014 in collaboration with RAND Corporation. The Matrix is updated annually.