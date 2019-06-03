Jordan Receives 4.6 Percent from Funding Required for Aid Program

Funding for the 2019 Jordan Response Plan, aimed at helping the Kingdom overcome challenges ensuing from the Syrian crisis, has so far reached 4.6 per cent of the aid required under the scheme.





Some $111.4 million was delivered out of a total of around $2.4 billion requested for 2019 under the plan, designed to support refugees and mitigate the consequences of the crisis on host communities, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said in a statement to The Jordan Times on Sunday.

Of the total amount of aid received under the plan, $33.2 million was allocated to livelihood support and $10.4 million as support for the health sector.

Some $7.2 million was earmarked for social protection and some $57.2 million was allocated for supporting the education sector, according to the ministry’s statement.

Kuwait topped the list of countries committing funds to the plan, with $50 million, followed by Germany, which provided $31.5 million so far.

Funds from the US reached $8.4 million, while The Netherlands provided $2.5 million and Switzerland provided $1 million, according to the website.

The remainder of the assistance came from Sweden, South Korea, Italy, France, Kuwait, Japan, Canada, Poland, the EU, Australia, Finland and Malaysia, among others.

Jordan and the international community in February endorsed a $2.4-billion Jordan Response Platform (JRP) for the Syria Crisis for the year 2019.

Of the funding requirements, $702.9 million was allocated for refugees, while $698.9 million was set to support the resilience of host communities and the remaining $998.2 million is assigned for budget support, the 2019 JRP details.

The JRP, which was formulated by governmental and international donor agencies, seeks to compensate Jordan for the burden it has shouldered due to regional crises. It aims at securing sufficient grants and concessional financing to address general budget needs over the next three years.