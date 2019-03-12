Jordan, US Discuss Opportunities to Bolster Strategic Partnership. (Shutterstock)

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington and discussed opportunities to bolster Jordan’s strategic partnership with the US, as well as the latest regional developments.

The King affirmed Jordan’s keenness to advance cooperation with the US, especially in the economic sector, expressing the Kingdom’s appreciation for US support for development projects, a Royal Court statement said.

Discussions at the meeting covered regional and global efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach, with His Majesty referring to the round of Aqaba meetings hosted recently by the US in partnership with Jordan to follow up on and coordinate international efforts to fight terrorism.

Also on Monday, King Abdullah met with US National Security Adviser John Bolton and discussed the two countries’ partnership and regional issues as well.

Discussions at the meeting covered the importance of maintaining coordination between Jordan and the US on issues of mutual concern, in service of regional security and stability.

The meeting also addressed regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.

Bolton expressed the US’ appreciation for Jordan’s important role, led by King Abdullah, in pursuit of regional peace and stability.

King Abdullah’s meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday covered means to advance Jordanian-US relations and means to reach political solutions to regional crises.

His Majesty expressed Jordan's appreciation for the support provided by the US to development projects and programmes, the statement added.

Pompeo reaffirmed the US’ keenness to support Jordan, expand cooperation and continue coordination on various issues.

His Majesty also expressed appreciation for the US’ participation in the recent London initiative, held to support Jordan’s economy.

The King also met with US acting secretary of defence, Patrick Shanahan, to discuss military and defence cooperation between Jordan and the US, according to the statement.

The meeting covered the latest developments in the Middle East, efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach and Jordanian-US cooperation in this regard.

For his part, Shanahan expressed his country’s appreciation for King Abdullah’s leadership and his efforts to ensure security and stability in the region, commending the level of partnership between the two countries, the statement added.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Jordan’s Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar attended Monday’s meetings, the statement said.