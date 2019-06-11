Jordan Welcomes over 800,000 Visitors in April

Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 804,153 passengers in April, a 10.6 per cent increase over last year’s numbers for the same period, according to a statement from the Airport International Group on Monday.





QAIA also saw an increase in aircraft movement (the number of take-offs and landings handled) in April, but cargo flow witnessed a drop compared with the same month last year, according to the statement.

The airport handled 6,717 aircraft movements in April, which was a 6.1 per cent increase. However, QAIA only saw 8,979 tonnes of cargo pass through — a 5.8 per cent decrease, the statement said.

“We are pleased to further build on the positive passenger results we achieved during Q1 2019. The increase was mainly driven by the Palm Sunday and Easter holidays, where people travelled back home to visit their families, and others seized the opportunity to go on vacations,” Airport International Group CEO Kjeld Binger said in the statement. “With summer well under way, we are very optimistic with regards to what the upcoming months will bring.”

As for total numbers for the first four months of this year, passenger movement has risen by 7.4 per cent, standing at 2,728,570, while aircraft movement rose by 6.7 per cent, totalling at 24,463, and the amount of cargo handled dropped by 5.8 per cent, to hit 31,587 tonnes, according to the statement.