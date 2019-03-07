Jordan's Airport Rewarded Best Airport by Size in the Region. (Shutterstock)

Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) was recently recognised by the Airports Council International (ACI) 2018 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, claiming the title of ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ for airports that serve five to 15 million passengers.

The official ASQ Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place between September 2 and 5 in Bali, Indonesia - as part of the second ASQ Forum and ACI Customer Experience Global Summit. The announcement was made during a media roundtable organized by Airport International Group and attended by a host of local media representatives.

“Winning this prestigious accolade is a true reflection of our commitment to continuously enhancing the quality of services extended at QAIA and providing our passengers with a positive travel experience, whether it be through improved facilities, expedited procedures or passenger offerings. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners, stakeholders and employees for their unwavering support, as we continue to reach greater heights of success in the future and further reaffirm QAIA’s stance as the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world,” stated Airport International Group CEO, Kjeld Binger.

Released on March 6, the ASQ Survey results were collected by measuring passenger views on 34 key performance indicators at participating airports, including aspects such as check-in, security, wayfinding, food and beverage, among others. Since its creation in 2006, the ASQ Survey has become the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmark, covering over 390 airports across 90 countries and available in 48 languages.