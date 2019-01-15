More Than 98 Million Passengers Visited Saudi Airports in 2018 (Shutterstock)

Airports across Saudi Arabia together recorded a 7.4 per cent increase in passenger traffic in 2018 compared to the previous year, with the total number reaching over 98 million.



According to figures released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca), the kingdom's airports also saw the number of flights increase in 2018 to 773,000 - up 3.4 per cent compared to the previous year.



The growth in numbers is an indication of the authority's efforts to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, achieve financial growth and sustainability, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security.

Read More

Foreign Investments in Saudi Arabia Rise 110 Percent in 2018

Saudi Arabia to Boost Spending Despite Budget Deficit



The year 2018 proved to be a milestone for Gaca as it achieved unprecedented achievements, the most notable of which was the soft opening of the new King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.



Featuring advanced technology as well as a Hajj terminal designed especially for pilgrims, the new airport is expected to be fully operational by March 2019 with 46 terminals and the capacity to handle 80 million passengers a year.



Gaca also completed the development of Tabuk airport; a bus stop area, a parking lot area, a sewage treatment plant, inspection rooms for people with special needs and six administrative offices and the separation between domestic and international terminals. This was in addition to the foundation stone laying ceremonies of the new Jazan Airport, Al-Jouf, Al-Qurayyat and Qunfudah airports through the Unified Airports Model Project theme.



Other achievements over the year include increased rate of Saudisation; educating travellers of their rights under the "Your Rights are Protected” initiative; offering best services for the pilgrims through the Mecca Road initiative; creating a more 'people with disabilities' friendly service at the airports; and many more.