Jordan's Gender Pay Gap Highest at Health Sector, at 31.8 Percent
The Jordanian Equal Pay Committee on Saturday said that the wage gap between genders has reached 13.8 per cent in the public sector and 14.2 per cent in the private sector. In the health sector, the gap was at 31.8 per cent and in private education it had reached 30.2 per cent.
The committee’s remarks came after planning and international cooperation minister, Mary Kawar, participated in the Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC) held in New York recently, according to a ministry statement. Women receive lower wages for jobs than men do “simply because they are woman”, Kawar said.
According to the statement, Kawar announced Jordan’s commitment in narrowing the gap by transferring wages electronically in sectors where women dominate.
Jordanian Equal Pay Committee was internationally recognised in 2018 and Jordan is the only Arab country that was invited to join the EPIC launched in late 2017 by International Labour Organisation, United Nations Commission on the status of Women and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
