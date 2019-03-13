Jordan's Government Under Attack for Unemployment Issues

The Kingdom has also witnessed a series of protests staged by jobseeker. (Shutterstock)

Deputies on Tuesday called on the government to find solutions for unemployment while saying there is a lack of transparency in filling senior public sector posts.

The government recently had to cancel appointments to senior government positions, some of which went to MPs’ relatives and drew public criticism.

The Kingdom has also witnessed a series of protests staged by jobseekers, which originated in Aqaba and then spread across the country.

The lawmakers’ remarks came during an oversight session addressing multiple issues and was chaired by acting Lower House speaker Nassar Qaisi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the session, legislators also stressed their rejection of the so-called “deal of the century”, calling on Jordanians to stand firm against the dangers of targeting the country during these hard times.

The “deal of the century” is a plan reportedly being formulated in Washington, DC, to solve the Middle East conflict, which would make the Kingdom an alternative country for Palestinians, according to Petra.

During the session, which was open to unscheduled topics, the deputies criticised the cancelation of a third lane for the Desert Highway, designated for heavy vehicles, and cancelled due to a claimed lack of funding.

The Desert Highway is the main highway leading to Aqaba’s port. It connects Jordan with Saudi Arabia through the Al Mudawwarah border crossing and is used by Hajj and umra pilgrims.

The government also received criticism for nominating former tourism minister Lina Annab as Jordan’s ambassador to Japan, citing Annab’s “involvement in the Dead Sea tragedy”.

Former ministers of education and tourism Azmi Mahafzah and Lina Annab presented their letters of resignation to Prime Minister Omar Razzaz after flashfloods near the Dead Sea claimed the lives of 21 people, most of them schoolchildren on a field trip, along with families picnicking at the hot springs nearby, in October 2018.

The lawmakers also expressed their dismay over the government’s response to recent flooding in downtown Amman, calling for the government to hold Amman’s mayor accountable for the underperformance.

After the flooding, the Greater Amman Municipality’s council decided to form a committee tasked with investigating why the rainfall was not adequately controlled.