Kick signs up popular Twitch streamer xQc for $100m

ALBAWABA- Popular Twitch streamer Felix Lengyel, also known as ''xQc'', signed a $100 million non-exclusive deal with Twitch's rival platform Kick, potentially bringing in a massive number of new viewers with him to Kick.

According to New York Times, Twitch has been having increasingly strained relationships with its content creators. Felix signed a 2-year contract with the platform and is set to pay him $35 million annually with the potential of getting paid $30 million extra in incentives.

Kick is a relatively new streaming platform backed by Easygo Gaming and Stake.com which are online gaming and gambling sites based in Australia.

Twitch restricted gambling on its platform which made a lot of popular streamers such as: Adin ross and Trainwreckstv, who rely heavily on gambling as their primary source of viewership, moved to Kick as well.

xQc stated that he prefers Kick as his platform of choice

Felix stated "Kick is allowing me to try and do things I haven't been able to before. It should have been a difficult conversation with every platform in the space throwing offers my way, but after speaking to Kick and the team behind it, the choice was obvious."

xQc has risen to the top charts in Twitch with nearly 12 million followers and thousands of viewers watching him on the daily making him the most popular streamer on the platform.

Kick is not the only platform that has Twitch streamers moving to it, platforms like YouTube also managed to attract streamers like Dr. Disrespect after getting banned from Twitch for unknown reasons, Ludwig and Sykkuno who are also huge streamers.

Twitch's new ad rules policy concerns streamers

Last Tuesday, Twitch released new rules that could affect the way streamers display their ads on stream.

Many content creators were unhappy with the new policy, which drove them to voice their concerns on social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube.

Asmongold, a content creator under the famous OTK group released an open letter to Twitch and said: "The once-unique and admirable vision of a creator-first platform now feels like a fading and distant dream," according to an article by The Verge.

Many charity streamers also expressed their worries because it might leave an impact on one of the primary methods for raising money.