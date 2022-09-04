Open-world games is what you need if you want to experience a large adventure at your own leisure. Open-world games allow you to go anywhere you like, pursuing the plot at your own pace and finding a ton of useful side quests, in contrast to most games that force you to follow a linear path from one level to the next.

The best open-world games give you a fantastic sense of freedom and exploration, while the "bad" ones are boring and repetitive.

This genre has exploded throughout the span of the eighth generation of consoles. With groundbreaking open-world games like Metal Gear Solid, Grand Theft Auto, and Mafia all going down the well-trodden route but with variable results, taking your franchise out into the open isn't as big an innovation as it used to be. Having said that, there are a plethora of the greatest open-world games for you to explore.

With the definition out of the way, here are the 10 best open-world games ever made:

Top 10 Best Open-World Video Games of All Time

Grand Theft Auto V

There is no need to introduce the Grand Theft Auto series because Grand Theft Auto V is the most accessible game on contemporary consoles. (The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is not discussed.) In the open-world crime game Grand Theft Auto V, you take control of three separate criminals whose storylines are intertwined. Franklin Clinton is a former gang member, Trevor Philips is a freelance drug dealer, and Michael De Santa is an experienced bank robber. The three of them participate in a large-scale scenario that features both on- and off-road mayhem. The ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online mode is also available with this game.

Minecraft

What more needs to be said about Minecraft that hasn't been said already? The game, Minecraft, is as open as they come and allows you to create your own worlds and enormous penises in equal proportion. It is so well-liked that it has more copycats than David Beckham. I guess mainly the penises.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Before The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was even published, it was obvious that developer CD Projekt Red had a winner on its hands. Even though the learning curve for the battle deters some gamers, it is an adventure that must be had (make sure to select "alternative movement").

The intensity of some boss fights is beyond description, and the game's side quests are far superior to any other RPG that was released in 2015 or after. The Witcher 3's world is rich, immersive, and true to the franchise's mythology despite not being as varied or beautiful as some other settings.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Any game where you can slide down a hill and bowl over foes in a cardboard box is a winner in our books, regardless of how some people feel about Kojima and company joining the open world gaming bandwagon or whether it's true that it's lacking in some sections. The Phantom Pain is a fun ride where very silly things happen around a very serious narrative. Unfortunately, the best gameplay in the series also comes with the worst story. However, once you accept that as well as the fact that it's not quite the game it could have been due to Konami and Kojima's tumultuous relationship, you can enjoy it.

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption, the sequel to a game that wasn't everyone's favorite, is one of the most admired games of all time, possibly even more adored than any GTA game. Once you mount your mount and begin exploring the Wild West's disintegrating era as a more civilized society begins to emerge in the US, it is simple to understand why. You take on the role of John Marston, an infamous outlaw attempting to atone for his past via vengeance. You shouldn't like Marston, yet his simplicity and underlying guilt make him one of gaming's most endearing heroes. It's Rockstar's most poignant and effective story to date.

Ghost Of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima, a game set in Japan's 13th century, aids in bringing the PS4's stint as Sony's primary platform to a happy conclusion. Tsushima Island, after being seized by Mongols, develops into a battleground as Japanese rebels attempt to retaliate against the invaders. Jin Sakai, a samurai who failed to protect his master but is given the chance to make amends when he escapes death, is the character that players take on.

Horizon Zero Dawn

When Horizon Zero Dawn was first unveiled, it was a bit of an enigma about which no one knew much about the gameplay. Animal robots? Tribes? An apocalypse? Nobody anticipated it would be that good when it debuted in 2017, adding a new string to Sony's remarkable list of PS4 exclusives before it was later revealed that it would also be available on PC. Horizon is a unique fusion of several ideas and themes that should have gone horribly wrong, but the guys at Guerrilla delivered in spades. It has some of the best visuals of this age and a vast world filled with bizarre and fascinating inventions to seek.

Genshin Impact

A party of four interchangeable characters can be controlled by the player in the open-world action role-playing game Genshin Impact. During fight, switching between characters is quick and gives the player the option to use a variety of skills and attacks. In 2020, it was made available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android; in 2021, it was made available for PlayStation 5. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be released.

Bloodborne

There’s something so peaceful and jaw-dropping about this game’s building and gothic architecture. Considered one of the most challenging video games ever according to many, Bloodborne is frequently cited as being especially difficult because of its fast-paced combat. We are taken on an amazing journey through the greatest peaks of satisfaction and the darkest, blackest depths of tired desperation by its unusual approach to action-RPG gameplay, which delicately balances absolute elation and sorrow.

God of War

Action-adventure video game God of War was created by Santa Monica Studio and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The PlayStation 4 version was launched in April 2018, while the Windows version followed in January 2022. God of War embraces some ambiguity, allowing the player to find their own strategies and approach the quest as they feel fit. It has great action and lots of jaw-dropping moments, but it does it while adding a new depth and maturity to the story. God of War becomes one of the best games of this generation by taking lessons from the past and blazing a thrilling new route for the future.