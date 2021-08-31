Krispy Kreme Opens First Store in Egypt

Krispy Kreme, the American doughnut giant, is now available in Cairo, Egypt.

@krispykreme happy you opened at last in Egypt 😍😍😍😍🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/jxPkQPp5mc — Trancesonic (@trancesonic) August 27, 2021

The doughnut empire currently operates in 30 international markets, and with the shop’s opening on Aug. 19 in New Cairo’s Arabella Plaza, Egypt became the 31st country where fans can enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. As part of its expansion plans, Krispy Kreme Inc is set to open 10 stores across Egypt in the next year.

"The world continues to crave Krispy Kreme, and we continue expanding in a disciplined manner to feed and fuel that craving, growing our business and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme," said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme. "We’re thrilled to serve awesome, fresh doughnuts in Egypt with Americana, our valued franchise partner in the region."

Americana, an independently owned and operated franchise partner of Krispy Kreme, currently operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including UAE, KSA, and Kuwait, and has partnered with Krispy Kreme to delight customers since 2007.