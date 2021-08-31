  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Krispy Kreme Opens First Store in Egypt

Krispy Kreme Opens First Store in Egypt

Published August 31st, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Krispy Kreme to Open First Store in Egypt
With the shop’s opening on Aug. 19 in New Cairo’s Arabella Plaza, Egypt became the 31st country where fans can enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. (Shutterstock)

Krispy Kreme, the American doughnut giant, is now available in Cairo, Egypt.

Also ReadEgypt Tests Chinese EVs Ahead of Local ProductionEgypt Tests Chinese EVs Ahead of Local Production

The doughnut empire currently operates in 30 international markets, and with the shop’s opening on Aug. 19 in New Cairo’s Arabella Plaza, Egypt became the 31st country where fans can enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. As part of its expansion plans, Krispy Kreme Inc is set to open 10 stores across Egypt in the next year. 

"The world continues to crave Krispy Kreme, and we continue expanding in a disciplined manner to feed and fuel that craving, growing our business and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme," said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme. "We’re thrilled to serve awesome, fresh doughnuts in Egypt with Americana, our valued franchise partner in the region."

Also ReadEgypt Tests Chinese EVs Ahead of Local ProductionCoca-Cola HBC Buys Majority of Stakes in Egypt's Bottling Company

Americana, an independently owned and operated franchise partner of Krispy Kreme, currently operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including UAE, KSA, and Kuwait, and has partnered with Krispy Kreme to delight customers since 2007.

Tags:Krispy KremeDonutsdoughnutsEgyptCairo

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...