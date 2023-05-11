KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 11 May 2023

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2023 - 06:02 GMT
Man is seen standing on the counter inside a gold shop around the Nabawi Mosque in Al Madinah Al Munawara, Saudi Arabia, in April 2018 - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, opened at a selling price of SAR 7,616.25 per ounce, according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 244.87 today, Thursday, at 08:31 AM.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 224.46 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 214.26 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 183.65 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 142.84 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7620.87 ($2,032.12) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

