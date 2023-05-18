KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 18 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, opened at SAR 7,417.50 per ounce, according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 238.48 today, Thursday, at TIME.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 218.61 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 208.67 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 178.86 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 139.11 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7419.41 ($1,978.37) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).