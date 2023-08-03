  1. Home
KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 3 August 2023

Published August 3rd, 2023 - 06:12 GMT
KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 3 August 2023
Jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, August 3, opened at SAR 7,248.75 per ounce, according to saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 233.05 today, Thursday, at 09:01 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 213.63    early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 203.92 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 174.79 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 135.95.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7259.61 ($1934.9) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

