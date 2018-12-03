Kuwait Ahead of Qatar as Japan’s ‘Third Biggest’ Oil Provider

The volume of Kuwaiti oil bound for Japan rose for the first time in two months, providing 7.4 percent of the Asian nation's total crude imports, compared with 6.1 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Japanese Natural Resources Disable alert for Energy Agency Follow >

Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in October jumped 28.3 percent from a year earlier to 7.11 million barrels, or 229,000 barrels per day (bpd), overtaking Qatar to become Japan's third-biggest oil provider, Japanese government data showed Friday.

The volume of Kuwaiti oil bound for Japan rose for the first time in two months, providing 7.4 percent of the Asian nation's total crude imports, compared with 6.1 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan's overall imports of crude oil grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to 3.09 million bpd for the first expansion in two months.

Read More

Kuwaiti Nationals and Residents File for Rainstorm Compensations

Kuwait Tourism Might See a Boost With Unearthing of 7500 Year Old Temple

Shipments from the Middle East, accounted for 86.2 percent of the total, down 1.5 percentage points from the year before.

Saudi Arabia remained Japan's No.1 oil supplier, with imports from the kingdom rising 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.26 million bpd, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 760,000 bpd, up 12.6 percent.=

Qatar ranked fourth with 220,000 bpd and Russia fifth with 162,000 bpd, respectively. Japan is the world's-third biggest oil consumer after the US and China.