Kuwaiti Nationals and Residents File for Rainstorm Compensations. (Shutterstock)

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh said 665 rain and flood victims have submitted compensation claims to the Compensation Council in Shamiya in the last two days and 140 of them have fulfilled the requirements.

In a press statement, Al-Sabeeh disclosed there were 415 compensation applicants on Sunday and 63 met the conditions – 56 are Kuwaitis, three Bedouns, two Indians, a Saudi and a Filipino.

The number of applicants as of 11:00 am on Monday reached 250 and 77 of them met the conditions, she added.

On the nature of claims, Al-Sabeeh revealed most of the applications on the first day were personal and furniture losses (16 claims), 44 vehicle losses and 12 real estate losses.

She explained others failed to meet the conditions and lacked proper documents while some inquired about the necessary documents and procedures.

On the second day, 23 claims were filed concerning real estate losses, 48 claims related to vehicles and one claim related to furniture. The minister pointed out that one application may contain more cases of loss, affirming the Compensation Council continues to receive applications and there is no deadline for receiving compensation claims from the victims.