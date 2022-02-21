  1. Home
Kuwait Airways Inks $6 Billion Deal with Airbus for 31 New Aircrafts: Report

Published February 21st, 2022 - 11:12 GMT
Kuwait Airways has already paid for 40% of the deal’s value. (Shutterstock)

The Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) has signed a $6 billion deal with Airbus, which includes the purchase of 31 new aircrafts, Sky News Arabia said on Monday.

Kuwait Airways has already paid for 40% of the deal’s value, Sky News Arabia added.

The agreement to signed between the KAC and the Airbus factory is the largest concluded by the national carrier with an aircraft factory, reports Al-Anba daily. The agreement is supposed to restructure the company’s ‘Blue Bird’ fleet of Airbus aircraft.

Last month, Jazeera Airways' board approved a $3.4 billion deal to purchase 28 narrow-body aircraft from Airbus as the Kuwaiti carrier aims to expand its network to include long-haul routes.

