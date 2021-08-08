Qatar Airways Grounds Airbus A350s As Fuselage Degrading

The state-owned Gulf airline said on Thursday it had been told to ground the planes over what it described as fuselages 'degrading at an accelerated rate' in the aircraft until "the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition."



Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved, stated the report.



"With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," said its CEO Akbar Al Baker.



"Qatar Airways expects Airbus to have established the root cause and permanently corrected the underlying condition to the satisfaction of Qatar Airways and our regulator before we take delivery of any further A350 aircraft," he added.



An Airbus spokesperson told Reuters the planemaker was always in talks with its customers but those discussions were confidential, declining to comment further.

Qatar Airways said in June it had grounded some of its A350 jets until the issue could be understood and fixed, without disclosing how many aircraft had been pulled from service.

It said on Thursday it had brought A330 aircraft back into service to make up for the lost capacity and was also "looking at other solutions."

Qatar Airways is the largest customer for the A350 and has taken delivery of 53 out of 76 on order.

This article has been amended from its original source.