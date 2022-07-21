Kuwait and the Maldives Are Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s Latest Destinations

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi today announced that it will launch two new routes from Abu Dhabi to the Maldives, and the airline's fifth key destination in the Gulf, Kuwait.

From October, Wizz Air will offer flights four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Abu Dhabi to Male, the main international airport in the Maldives.

Flights to Kuwait, located in the North-Western corner of the Persian Gulf, will operate daily from Abu Dhabi.

The new routes will see Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fly to a total of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi since the airline launched in January 2021.

The arrival of a fifth aircraft later this year means flights to Kuwait and the Maldives will be operated on a brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft, which offers the lowest environmental footprint.

Today's expansion reaffirms Wizz Air's long-term commitment to offering ultra-low fares to various destinations from Abu Dhabi, whilst stimulating the local economy and job market.

Owain Jones, Development Officer at Wizz Air, said, "We are excited to announce two new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi routes, which reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE's travel and tourism industry by connecting its capital with many popular holiday destinations regionally and globally.

"With the arrival of our fifth Airbus aircraft in October, we are delighted to enhance connectivity with our neighbor countries across the GCC with flights to Kuwait, as well as providing our customers with affordable flights to the Maldives. We are particularly excited about launching flights to the Maldives, a tropical paradise destination high up on travelers' bucket lists.

The Wizz team looks forward to welcoming customers on board our young and green aircraft very soon."