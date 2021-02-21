Kuwait: Ban on Expats Entering to Continue Until Further Notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation was preparing the final touches to issue a comprehensive circular on the mechanism for operating direct flights from high-risk countries with mandatory institutional quarantine for arrivals for a period of 14 days from high-risk countries and for a period of 7 days from other countries, but last-minute there has been a change in the decision.

Based on Health Authorities instructions, there has been an extension of the ban on non-Kuwaiti passengers from entering the State of Kuwait until further notice, but Kuwaiti passengers will continue to enter and will be subjected to institutional quarantine (7 days hotel and 7 days at home)