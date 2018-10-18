Kuwait Bans Gender Mixing in Sports Clubs and Health Institutes

The ministry has been keen on following up the case in the context of not allowing irregularities that contradict its laws. (Shutterstock)

Ministry of Commerce and Industry will not allow gender-mixing in sports clubs and health institutes as it violates Islamic law, commercial laws and public morals in the country, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting informed sources.

They added the ministry, based on instructions from Minister Khalid Al-Roudhan, investigated complaints made about gender-mixing in some sports clubs and health institutes, and inspectors touring the facilities have not detected any gender-mixing or violation of public morals in those places.

They added the supervision of the clubs and institutes is not within the ministry’s jurisdiction. However, the ministry has been keen on following up the case in the context of not allowing irregularities that contradict its laws.

It stressed the continuation of inspection campaigns and application of tough penalties may extend to the closure of violating clubs. It is noteworthy MP Mohammad Al-Mutairi had threatened to garner support for Minister Roudhan’s dismissal should he decline to take measures to prevent gender-mixing in the health clubs at hotels and other places.