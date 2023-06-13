Kuwait cancels 66,000 expat driving licences

Kuwait cancels driving licenses of expats with revoked work permits

ALBAWABA – The government of Kuwait cancelled 66,000 driving licenses for expats whose work permits have been permanently revoked, Gulf News reported Tuesday.

The decision is the first set of measures taken to ensure compliance with ministerial decisions on the authenticity of active driving licenses.

A special committee, established by Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defence, is running the licenses authentication and verification efforts.

The committee’s work is to validate active and valid licenses against a set of conditions issued by the government.

Preliminary findings by the committee have revealed that 66,584 valid licences belong individuals whose residencies in Kuwait have been cancelled, due to either their demise or departure from the country.

Consequently, all these licences have been nullified in accordance with the regulations.

In the event of these expatriates returning to Kuwait, they will be required to start the licencing process from scratch, provided they fulfil the necessary criteria. However, renewing their previously issued licences will not be permitted.