Kuwait Concerned About Expat Bachelors
The municipality teams are working daily to monitor the renting out of real-estate properties to bachelors. (Shutterstock)
Eng Ammar Al-Ammar, Head of the committee that was formed to follow up the phenomenon of bachelors living in private residential areas, says there is no problem in renting citizens’ apartments in licensed private residential buildings to expatriate families, reports Al-Rai daily.
He stressed that the matter will not be discussed in the coming meeting of the committee, as the committee is only concerned about dealing with the matter of renting real-estates to bachelors.
Eng Al-Ammar said all municipality branches have been instructed to submit their reports to the committee for discussion during a meeting to be held on April 1, affirming that the municipality teams are working daily to monitor the renting out of real-estate properties to bachelors.
