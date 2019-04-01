Kuwait Floats Tenders for 125 Development Projects

Kuwait has put out to tender nearly 125 development projects across the country. (Shutterstock)

Kuwait has put out to tender nearly 125 development projects across the country, as part of its plan for the fiscal year 2019/2020, reported state news agency Kuna.



Among the top projects are the construction works related to aircraft parking stands and transport corridors for Kuwait International Airport’s new Terminal 2, stated the report, citing the Ministry of Public Works.



A new private school complex will also be built in Kuwait’s southern commercial hub of Egaila, in addition to a sprawling children’s hospital, it stated.

The majority of the tendered projects are linked to maintenance engineering in addition to revamp of major roads, said the Kuna report.



Renovations will also be carried out across government buildings and on highways nationwide, it added.