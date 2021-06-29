Kuwait Gives Green Light to Direct Flights to UK, US Starting July 1

  1. Home
Published June 29th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Shutterstock)
The latest regulations stipulate that only people inoculated against COVID-19 can enter malls, restaurants, cultural centers, and cinemas

Kuwait will allow direct flights to 12 countries from July 1, the government communications office (CGC) wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Kuwait will also allow citizens who have had at least one approved COVID-19 vaccine shot to pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the government’s communication office said in a tweet on Monday.

Citizens’ close relatives and any accompanying domestic helps will also be accorded the same right of passage, it said.
On Sunday, the government announced only people vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter malls, restaurants, cultural centers, and cinemas, according to the law.
Meanwhile, Kuwait recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, raising the death toll 1,943.
The Ministry of Health also reported 1,652 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 353,133, while 1,663 patients recovered from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 332,678.

