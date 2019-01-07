Kuwait Mulls Control Over Social Media Accounts

The government is likely to take into consideration the experience of certain countries when drafting the new bill. (Shutterstock)

The government has been considering the need to issue a legislation for controlling social media and reducing, if possible, fake accounts that are regarded as sources of destruction and corruption.

This was mentioned in a letter submitted to the National Assembly by MP Ahmad Al-Fadhel, requesting the government to explain the procedures that have been taken so far concerning fake accounts and news that have negative implications on Kuwait.

The National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al- Ghanim has included this matter in the agenda for the Tuesday session. According to sources, intention of the government to control social media is in line with directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The government is likely to take into consideration the experience of certain countries when drafting the new bill. The sources explained that the government may decide to use the legislation to tighten the noose on misleading and fake accounts, especially those that are in conflict with Islamic teachings, expose national security, violate symbols of the country or encourage terrorism, extremism, crime and hate speeches.

