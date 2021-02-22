Kuwait: Population Plummets As Expats Leave the State

The population of Kuwait decreased by 105,694 during the “Corona Year” (2020) amid a decline in the number of expatriates and an increase in the number of citizens.

The total population in Kuwait decreased by 2.2 percent, reaching 4 million and 670,000 people by the end of the year 2020, compared to 4 million and 776,000 at the end of 2019, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to official figures issued by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), the number of expatriates residing in Kuwait in the year 2020 witnessed a decline of four percent because around 134,000 expatriates left during the period from January 2020 to December 2020.

This brings the total number of expatriates to 3 million and 210,000 people in 2020 as compared to 3 million and 344,000 people at the end of 2019. In detail, 94 percent of the expatriates who left Kuwait are men – about 126,000 in number – and the percentage of women who left Kuwait is six percent, which is about 8,000.

In terms of nationalities, the Indian community witnessed the largest rate of exodus – about 52 percent of the total expatriates who left the country in 2020. Compared to the size of the community, its number decreased by 6.57 percent, which is about 69,592 Indians, thus reaching about 989,270 in 2020 compared to a million and 58,000 in 2019

Egyptian

The Egyptian community came in second place in terms of its members leaving Kuwait in the “Coronavirus Year”, with 22.5 percent of the total departures.

In terms of the size of the community, 4.3 percent of them, which is 300,032 people, left, thus reducing the size of the Egyptian community in Kuwait from 696,082 at the end of 2019 to about 666,050 in 2020. The Bangladeshi community came in third place, as 13,076 of them left in 2020.

This accounted for about ten percent of the total departing expatriates. The number of this community decreased from 282,591 in 2019 to 269,515 at the end of 2020.

As for the Filipino nationality, it witnessed a decline in the number of its citizens in Kuwait by 6,111 in 2020, constituting 4.5 percent of the total departures, and thereby reaching 241,113 at the end of 2020 compared to 247,224 at the end of 2019.