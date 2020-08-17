  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Kuwait: The Repercussions of the Expats Exodus on the Economy

Kuwait: The Repercussions of the Expats Exodus on the Economy

Published August 17th, 2020 - 11:00 GMT
Kuwait: The Repercussions of the Expats Exodus on the Economy
The Kuwaiti government’s plan also callto replace about 160,000 expats working in the public sector with nationals, but did not provide a timeframe. (Shuttertsock)
Highlights
Authorities have not yet set a quota for the proposal, but one of the seven proposals submitted by members of parliament called to set a percentage for each migrant community in the country.
 
A sudden drop in the number of expats living in Kuwait may have negative impacts on the country’s economy, the National Assembly’s human resources committee said.


The reduction will diminish the market’s purchasing power, affect the real estate and private educations markets, and hit hard the labor market, as the private sector highly depends on expat employees, local daily Kuwait Times reported on Sunday.

The committee has been studying several plans submitted by members of parliament and the government to lower the number of expats in the country.

Authorities have not yet set a quota for the proposal, but one of the seven proposals submitted by members of parliament called to set a percentage for each migrant community in the country.

The Kuwaiti government’s plan also callto replace about 160,000 expats working in the public sector with nationals, but did not provide a timeframe.

The proposal also suggests that about 370,000 expats who show a “negative impact” on the country or are illegal residents can be dismissed by taking short-term measures.

Kuwait: Parliament to Discuss 7 Bills Aiming at Reducing Expat Population
Kuwait Starts Laying Off Expats Working in the Public Sector

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...