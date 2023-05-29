Lebanon close to choose new president

ALBAWABA - Lebanon has been without a president since Oct. 31, 2022, when former president Michel Aoun left office after the end of his term. However, the latest talks show that few names are being repeated as possible presidential candidates.

Media outlets reported that Lebanon's Christian blocs in the Lebanese parliament are close to reaching a consensus on a presidential candidate.

Among possible candidates is Jihad Azour, who is the current director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund. Azour served as Lebanon's finance minister from 2005 to 2008.

I think it’s getting closer to Elect the right man for the Presidency of Lebanon , it’s been too long waiting it’s been so tiering so costly for everyone to agree this time to elect the correct person for the job . The honorable Mr Jihad Azour ,an economist and very experienced , pic.twitter.com/7TF3CxcI9i — Nabil Assaf (@NabAssaf) May 27, 2023

In a statement with all parties in Lebanon, Azour said that he does not want to be a “confrontation president,” Al-Jadeed TV reported on Sunday.

He maintained: "A confrontation president “would fall at the first test in parliament and I want to be the president who carries a rescue project for the country with everyone’s agreement."

Nevertheless, other media outlets reported that Hezbollah and its allies support the nomination of Sleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Party.

Other forces in Lebanon are likely to name MP Michel Mouawad as a possible presidential candidate, but Hezbollah considered him an “inflammatory candidate.”