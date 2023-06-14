Kuwait signs $367m deal for Turkey's armed drones

ALBAWABA - Turkey's Baykar company sold the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to Kuwait for a substantial amount of $367 million.

In a significant development, Baykar, a Turkish defense manufacturer, has successfully exported its domestically produced Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to Kuwait. With the TB2 UAV purchase valued at an impressive $367 million, Kuwait has become the 30th country to acquire this advanced technology.

Kuwait's purchase of Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 UAV reflects the increasing recognition of domestic technologies in defense. The UAV's outstanding performance and record-breaking flight time are globally recognized. Its acquisition is expected to enhance Kuwait's internal security and border protection, and may lead to further investment in modern technology to strengthen its military capabilities.

تعاقد مباشر بين الحكومة الكويتية والحكومة التركية دون وسطاء لشراء منظومة الطائرات المسيرة.



أبرمت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية تعاقدها مع الجانب التركي لتوريد منظومة الطائرات بدون طيار من طراز "بيرقدار TB2" التركية بقيمة (367) مليون دولار وذلك عن طريق التفاوض المباشر بين حكومة دولة… pic.twitter.com/mpbif0As1F — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 13, 2023

Commenting on the successful export, Baykar's official social media account stated, "We are delighted to announce the completion of the contract process for the export of our national UAV, #BayraktarTB2, to the State of Kuwait. Emerging as the winner among competitive bids involving American, European, and Chinese firms, the Bayraktar TB2 will contribute to Kuwait's defense capabilities."

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, also expressed his satisfaction, taking to social media to declare, "We have concluded the export contract for the national UAV Bayraktar TB2 with the State of Kuwait. Having already signed export agreements with 30 countries, the Bayraktar TB2 will continue to serve as a cornerstone of peace and security in the inventories of our friendly and brotherly nations."

Further details regarding the export agreement were shared by the Kuwait State Communication Office on their social media platform, confirming the substantial value of $367 million.

