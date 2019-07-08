Kuwait Testing Facial Recognition Technology in Its Airport

Kuwait International Airport is currently testing out its facial recognition system at its newly-built T4.

According to a report in KUNA, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait has announced that plans to implement facial recognition at the airport's newly-built T4 are in the "preliminary stages".

"The use of biometric technology will help improve passenger handling at Kuwait International Airport," the report cited noted DGCA director general Yousef Al-Fouzan as saying.

He also revealed that the national carrier Kuwait Airways would begin flying directly to New York out of T4 this month once aviation safety measures are complete.

Kuwait International Airport has seen a spike of up to 10 per cent in passenger traffic with the completion of the terminal, with officials expecting to bring the figure closer to 6 million passengers.

Kuwait launched its new airport terminal last year as part of its 2035 development plan, hoping it would push the country one step closer towards becoming a global financial and commercial hub, the report said.