Kuwait Wants Less Expats in Public Sector to Make Room for 12,000 Unemployed Citizens

A member of the committee MP Mohammad Al- Dalal stressed the need to prioritize Kuwaitis for jobs especially in the private sector, adding that the number of expatriates especially those from Egypt and the Philippines must be reviewed. (Shutterstock)

Parliament’s Replacement and Employment Crisis Committee has asked the government to provide jobs to the holders of elementary-level certificates, as they constitute 7,037 out of total 12,000 unemployed citizens, reports Al-Rai daily. According to recent statistics, holders of elementary-level and lower certificates form majority of the categories searching for jobs by applying with the Civil Services Commission (CSC).

The statistics reveal that the number of women in this category is 5,912 out of 7,037. The committee also called for reducing the number of expatriate employees in the public sector. Rapporteur of the committee MP Khalil Al-Saleh called upon the government to respond to the requests for qualifying citizens who do not hold any educational certificates so that they are capable for taking up jobs.

Meanwhile, a member of the committee MP Mohammad Al- Dalal stressed the need to prioritize Kuwaitis for jobs especially in the private sector, adding that the number of expatriates especially those from Egypt and the Philippines must be reviewed. He insisted that Kuwait is not in need for such large number of expatriates especially marginal labors.

Al-Dalal affirmed that a strategy for reducing the number of expatriates must be adopted as this issue is connected with the national security of Kuwait. He said, if Ministry of Interior exerts more efforts, thousands of violators will be arrested and then they have to be deported directly, adding that this action is not based on racism but only because Kuwait is not in need of them.