Kuwait Will Not Abandon Economic Reforms Despite Higher Oil Prices
The Emir of Kuwait has urged the parliament to work with the Government to implement measures aimed at diversifying revenues and developing the economy, stressing the need to push through economic reforms despite higher oil prices.
The Gulf state, whose state finances are among the strongest in the region, has been trying to introduce new taxes and reform a lavish welfare system to curb state spending.
Read More
‘100% Kuwaiti’ Is New Mandate for Public Sector
Kuwait Is Ready for Your Investments; Here's How
The Gulf's six oil-exporting countries originally agreed to introduce a five per cent value-added-tax (VAT) at the start of 2018. Saudi Arabia and the UAE introduce VAT early this year, the other states have delayed because of political opposition, potential damage to consumer spending as well as the technical challenges of a new tax.
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, said, “I hope that the recent temporary improvement in oil prices does not obstruct this important path, which aims to protect future generations.”
In May, the Parliament's budget committee said that Kuwait would not implement VAT before 2021, but would push ahead this year with excise taxes on selected products, such as tobacco and sugary drinks, reported Reuters.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- Kuwait desperately needs economic reform says National Bank of Kuwait
- Oil prices weaken somewhat in August on slowing economic recovery
- Declining oil prices pressure Middle East's economic growth: Report
- Seasonal crude rush: oil prices rise
- GCC fiscal reform proves a tricky balancing act with economic growth