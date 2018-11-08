Citing Security Concerns, Kuwait Bans Entry to These Nationalities

A security source said this happened in the background of letters issued by the Undersecretary of the Criminal Security at the Ministry of Interior Major-General Khalid Al-Dayeen to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and the issue was discussed at the highest level. (Shutterstock)

Positive steps have been taken to regulate the labor market because of problems ‘faced’ by the criminal security sector recently, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Residence Affairs, Nationality and Passports Department headed by Major- General Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf is said to have circulars to concerned departments in all governorates not to issue visas to holders of Georgian passports without his approval.

The circulars also ban the recruitment of domestic helpers from Guinea-Bissau and entry of workers from the state of Vietnam to Kuwait.

In a related context, the nationality and passports sector has said the decision to stop the issuance of visas to the Vietnamese came upon instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.