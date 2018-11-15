Is Kuwait's Liquor Smuggling Facilitated by the Son of a Religious Scholar?

According to security sources, the results of the investigations conducted on the liquor shipment came as an unexpected shock due to the involvement of the religious scholar’s son and the senior official. (Shutterstock)

The son of a religious scholar has been charged with attempting to smuggle a huge shipment of liquor into the country, and he has named a senior official of Criminal Investigations Department as his accomplice, reports Al-Qabas daily.

According to security sources, the results of the investigations conducted on the liquor shipment came as an unexpected shock due to the involvement of the religious scholar’s son and the senior official. Officers from the investigating department have received directives to arrest the senior official. Further investigations are ongoing in this regard.

Read More

Kuwait on Total Shut Down as of Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions

Kuwait Demands Release of Its Frozen $500 Million From Dubai

Foreign liquor seized: Director General of General Customs Administration Consultant Jamal Al-Jalawi announced that the administration foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of imported liquor into Kuwait from a GCC country, reports Al-Shahed daily. He explained that the shipment was seized at Shuwaikh Port. When the administration received information about three shipments of a total of 39,000 liquor bottles arriving from a GCC country, directives was issued to seize the shipment. Consultant Al-Jalawi affirmed that investigations are ongoing in this regard.