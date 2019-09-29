Lebanese Protest in Beirut over Declining Economic Crisis

Hundreds of Lebanese protested in Beirut on Sunday against an economic crisis that has worsened over the past two weeks, with a drop in the local currency for the first time in more than two decades.





Some of the protesters in the capital’s downtown blasted Lebanese political leaders, blaming them for widespread corruption in the country of four million.

Lebanon has one of the highest debt ratios in the world standing at $86 billion or more than 150% of the country's gross domestic product.

Last week, the local currency reached 1,650 pounds to the dollar at exchange shops after it had been stable at 1,500 since 1997.

The protesters gathered Sunday in the central Martyrs Square then marched toward the government headquarters were riot police were deployed.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported scuffles between them and the security forces.

Similar protests were held in the eastern Bekaa’s Hermel region, said NNA.