This Is What We Know About the First UAE-Manufactured Vaccine

Published March 30th, 2021 - 06:04 GMT
The UAE has already taken part in the human trials for the Sinopharm vaccine since the Spring of 2020. (Shutterstock: Novikov Aleksey)

The UAE has just announced an agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm to build the Middle East's first vaccine plant in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2021.

The Sinopharm vaccine has been the most widely used jab in the UAE, as the country reports using more than 7 million vaccinations across the country populated with almost 10 million people.

As the Sinopharm has reported a 79% efficacy rate with no severe side effects, the vaccine is growing in popularity across the world, thanks to its high production rate. 

Expanding manufacturing efforts, China and the UAE have agreed to build a vaccine factory in Abu Dhabi, one that can produce up to 200 million doses a year. For China, this can help its efforts to promote its locally-developed vaccine in new regions of the world, while supporting the UAE's efforts to diversify its oil-based economy.

The UAE has been involved in the manufacturing process of the Sinopharm vaccine very early on, as it had been recruiting UAE-based candidates for the human trials prior to its success.

Since January 2020, the UAE has reported at least 457k confirmed cases of COVID-19, and only less than 1500 deaths.

