Lebanon: Banking Association Slashes Beirut Reference Rate

Published April 16th, 2020 - 08:00 GMT
reduction sought to alleviate the burdens of borrowing, stimulate economic activity. (Shutterstook)
The statement said this was down from 9.35% for US dollars and 12.45% for Lebanese pounds at the start of the year.

Lebanon's banking association said on Wednesday that the Beirut Reference Rate (BRR) was reduced to 5.75% for US dollars and to 7.75% for Lebanese pounds.

It said the reduction in the reference rate for lending which came after central bank circulars sought "to alleviate the burdens of borrowing...and stimulate economic activity in the current tough circumstances."

