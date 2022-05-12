Lebanon: Brother of Central Bank Governor Released on a $3.7m Bail

Two months after his arrest, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor has been released on a 100 billion Lebanese liras bail, which amounts to nearly $3.7 million.

Raja Salameh's arrest in March 2022 was over illicit enrichment, mostly connected to being complicit in illicit enrichment by his brother, Riad, particularly by using companies he owns to facilitate money laundering.

Investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court Ghada Aoun had also ordered the freezing of the Salameh brothers in addition to Riad's wife.

The governor of Banque du Liban Riad Salameh was also summoned to question several times in recent months, following the deepening economic crisis that has hit the country since October 2019, slashing the value of the Lebanese lira by more than 90%.

Riad Salameh is also under investigation in Switzerland and France for allegedly benefiting from the sale of Lebanese Eurobonds held in the central bank’s portfolio indirectly, according to Bloomberg.