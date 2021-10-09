  1. Home
  3. Lebanon in Complete Darkness As Electricity Grid Shuts Down

Lebanon's national electricity grid totally collapsed on Saturday, after the al-Zahrani and Deir Amar power plants stopped operating due to a lack of diesel, LBCI television said.

The two power plants' separation from the grid lowered national power production to below 200 megawatts forcing the collapse.

Lebanon's state-run electricity firm, Electricite du Liban, was meanwhile "conducting maneuvers to rebuild the national grid manually, amid the absence of the national control center which was destroyed by the Beirut port blast," LBCI added.

