Lebanon Warns Citizens From Using Apps Developed by Israel
The apps were produced by an Israeli software company. (Shutterstock)
General Security Wednesday warned residents against using smartphone apps that it said Israel could exploit to gather people’s personal information.
The apps were produced by an Israeli software company, General Security claimed, adding that Israel had been able to access files, phone numbers, photos and videos through them.
Read More
Banks Profitability Affected by High Interest Rates in Lebanon
Fate of Arab Economic Summit Uncertain Due to Absence of Lebanese Government
The agency identified one of the apps as Sync.ME, which can be used to update contacts and photos, and identify and block spam calls and messages. General Security called on locals “not to use them, to prevent the use of such data” by an Israeli entity.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Israel warns Syria, Lebanon after Hizbullah attack
- State Department Warns Americans from Traveling to West Bank, Gaza and Israel
- The coup attempt that started a war: Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, its causes and consequences
- Kharrazi Warns against Israel’s Taking Advantage of Anti-Terror War
- Lebanon's security wonks dig for bomb leads in your Facebook page