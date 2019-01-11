Lebanon Warns Citizens From Using Apps Developed by Israel

The apps were produced by an Israeli software company. (Shutterstock)

General Security Wednesday warned residents against using smartphone apps that it said Israel could exploit to gather people’s personal information.

The apps were produced by an Israeli software company, General Security claimed, adding that Israel had been able to access files, phone numbers, photos and videos through them.

Read More

Banks Profitability Affected by High Interest Rates in Lebanon

Fate of Arab Economic Summit Uncertain Due to Absence of Lebanese Government

The agency identified one of the apps as Sync.ME, which can be used to update contacts and photos, and identify and block spam calls and messages. General Security called on locals “not to use them, to prevent the use of such data” by an Israeli entity.