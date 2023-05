ALBAWABA - An amusement park in Denmark has unveiled a fully-functional Lego Ferrari convertible which took approximately a year to build with the assistance of engineers from Ferrari.

VIDEO: A life-size Ferrari built with over 380,000 Lego bricks was unveiled to visitors in Denmark on May 18.

The car took almost a year to be built with the help of engineers from the luxury sports car company. pic.twitter.com/Lj5Mk1Kesq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 22, 2023

The life-size car is developed using over 380,000 Lego pieces and it took more than one year to be finalized, AFP reported.